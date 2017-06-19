Villa Rica city manager choices narro...

Villa Rica city manager choices narrow to three

Read more: Times Georgian

There are now three finalists for the post of Villa Rica city manager, now that one candidate has withdrawn his name from consideration. Thomas Thomas, former city manager for Rock Island, Illinois, apparently withdrew his name last week, after Villa Rica City Council members balked at paying his airfare and lodging for a second interview with the council.

Chicago, IL

