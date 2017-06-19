UWG graduate named Carrollton Main St...

UWG graduate named Carrollton Main Street director

7 hrs ago

Aundi Lesley said that as a millennial she is looking forward to bringing a fresh perspective when she officially takes on her new role Monday, June 26. "We are excited that Aundi has accepted the Main Street director position," said Main Street board member Faith Mallory. "Her immense creativity and energy will be an asset for the program and the city of Carrollton.

