'Tough for Taylor' benefit for Taylor Haehnlein
There will be a benefit for 16-year-old Taylor Haehnlein on Saturday, June 24th with a bike ride, registration starts at 9 a.m. and ride at 10 a.m. at Piggly Wiggly in Bowdon and end at Sea Breeze Park in Buchanan, $20.00 for bike, $5.00 passenger, and Boston Butts, $35.00 each. 'Tough For Taylor' t-shirts can be pre-ordered for $15.00 up to XL and $20.00 for larger sizes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Heard Citizen.
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wal mart
|May '17
|fandk
|1
|Kelly Reico North
|Mar '17
|Jami Houston
|1
|Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager
|Feb '17
|cruise10
|1
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015
|Dec '16
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC