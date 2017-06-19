'Tough for Taylor' benefit for Taylor Haehnlein

There will be a benefit for 16-year-old Taylor Haehnlein on Saturday, June 24th with a bike ride, registration starts at 9 a.m. and ride at 10 a.m. at Piggly Wiggly in Bowdon and end at Sea Breeze Park in Buchanan, $20.00 for bike, $5.00 passenger, and Boston Butts, $35.00 each. 'Tough For Taylor' t-shirts can be pre-ordered for $15.00 up to XL and $20.00 for larger sizes.

