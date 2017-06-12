The beauty of old cars
Visitors look at some of the vehicles brought to the 40th annual Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show on Saturday at Mike Bell Chevrolet in Carrollton. The West Georgia Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America organizes and hosts the annual show, which is free to the public.
