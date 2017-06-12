Temple student to attend FBLA nationa...

Temple student to attend FBLA national conference

A Temple High School student is headed to Anaheim, California, where she will attend the Future Business Leaders of America National Leadership Conference June 29 to July 2. "I am interested in following a career in the business field and I really want to expose myself to the different aspects of that," said Emily Hummer, 16, who will be a junior when class begins in August. "I am also looking forward to it because we get to meet with different businesses leaders and learn about their experience so I will have a learning opportunity and it is important to me because this something I want to pursue in the future."

