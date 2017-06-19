Tax notices going in the mail June 30 Waldrop: 82 percent of properties had increase in value
The Douglas County Board of Assessors is mailing approximately 53,000 notices to property owners in Douglas County on June 30, informing them of the 2017 fair market appraisal of their real property that will be used for taxation purposes by the county, the cities within the county, and the Board of Education. The notices go to all property owners in Douglas County, including those residing in the cities of Austell, Douglasville, and Villa Rica.
