Six names for same road a problem for first responders Veterans Memorial Highway would be used un...
Call it Bankhead Highway, Highway 78, Veterans Memorial Highway, East Broad Street, West Broad Street or just plain old Broad Street and you see therein lies the problem -- there are six different names being used along one stretch of highway. Officials say this stretch of highway running east and west across Douglas County between the Carroll County and Cobb County lines just has too many names and often duplicate street numbers -- which has become a problem for first responders attempting to get to the correct call location to render help.
Douglas County Sentinel
