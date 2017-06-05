Ronnie Reid Young Sr.

Ronnie Reid Young Sr.

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Mr. Young was born in Carroll County, Georgia, on October 29, 1944, the son of the late Arlie Vester Young and Alma Inez Reid Young. He was a 1962 graduate of Carrollton High School and had a long and successful career in Georgia Parks and Recreation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carroll County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wal mart May 19 fandk 1
News Kelly Reico North Mar '17 Jami Houston 1
News Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager Feb '17 cruise10 1
Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015 Dec '16 no trouble with t... 1
News Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16) Oct '16 close it down 2
News Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16) Aug '16 TNR Researcher 2
News Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16) May '16 one 6
See all Carroll County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carroll County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,252 • Total comments across all topics: 281,572,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC