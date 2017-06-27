Road rage: Police caution drivers to ...

Road rage: Police caution drivers to keep emotions in check

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Times Georgian

When innocent actions of driving turn into road rage, even the safest drivers can become a threat on the road. Statistics have shown that speeding, driving too closely and texting and driving are the leading causes of car wrecks but police say that road rage can also result in serious consequences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carroll County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wal mart May '17 fandk 1
News Kelly Reico North Mar '17 Jami Houston 1
News Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager Feb '17 cruise10 1
Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015 (Dec '16) Dec '16 no trouble with t... 1
News Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16) Oct '16 close it down 2
News Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16) Aug '16 TNR Researcher 2
News Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16) May '16 one 6
See all Carroll County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carroll County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,141 • Total comments across all topics: 282,072,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC