Road rage: Police caution drivers to keep emotions in check
When innocent actions of driving turn into road rage, even the safest drivers can become a threat on the road. Statistics have shown that speeding, driving too closely and texting and driving are the leading causes of car wrecks but police say that road rage can also result in serious consequences.
