Ready on the radio when crisis arrives

Amateur radio operators are going "over and out" of their way to ensure they are prepared to meet the demands of being a backup support team to Tanner Medical Center and the Carroll County Emergency Management Agency in the event of a crisis. This past weekend, when the West Georgia Amateur Radio Society participated in the HAM Radio/Emergency Communications drill that was being held across the country, Tim Padgett, Carroll County director of Emergency Management, arranged for them to operate from the County Mobile Command Vehicle at Little Tallapoosa Park.

