Prison sentence for Muscatine Walmart...

Prison sentence for Muscatine Walmart stabbing incident

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KWQC-TV Davenport

A Georgia man has been given up to 10-years in prison for an incident that took place earlier this year at Walmart on Highway 61. Prosecutors say 22-year-old Sonny Ray Boyce of Carrollton, Georgia was sentenced after pleading guilty to theft in the first degree and willful injury causing bodily injury. According to the prosecutor, an investigation by the Muscatine Police Department showed that Boyce had taken a wallet containing U.S. Currency from the victim during an altercation at the Muscatine Walmart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carroll County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wal mart May '17 fandk 1
News Kelly Reico North Mar '17 Jami Houston 1
News Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager Feb '17 cruise10 1
Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015 (Dec '16) Dec '16 no trouble with t... 1
News Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16) Oct '16 close it down 2
News Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16) Aug '16 TNR Researcher 2
News Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16) May '16 one 6
See all Carroll County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carroll County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,711 • Total comments across all topics: 282,183,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC