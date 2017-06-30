Prison sentence for Muscatine Walmart stabbing incident
A Georgia man has been given up to 10-years in prison for an incident that took place earlier this year at Walmart on Highway 61. Prosecutors say 22-year-old Sonny Ray Boyce of Carrollton, Georgia was sentenced after pleading guilty to theft in the first degree and willful injury causing bodily injury. According to the prosecutor, an investigation by the Muscatine Police Department showed that Boyce had taken a wallet containing U.S. Currency from the victim during an altercation at the Muscatine Walmart.
