Pay raises added into county budget proposal
The county's finance director discussed the fiscal year budget, the proposed excise tax on the sale or use of energy in manufacturing, and where the funds will come from to provide a pay increase for county employees Thursday night following the Board of Commissioners work session. At the May BOC meeting, the county's four constitutional offers made an appeal to increase pay for their employees.
