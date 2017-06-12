Outdoor Camp
Deputy Chief Bud Benefield of Carroll County Fire and Rescue works with a camper on Lake Tara Thursday morning when participants in the Carroll County Outdoor Camp learned about water vessels and boat safety. Fairfield allowed the group to use the Marina at Lake Tara .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wal mart
|May 19
|fandk
|1
|Kelly Reico North
|Mar '17
|Jami Houston
|1
|Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager
|Feb '17
|cruise10
|1
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015
|Dec '16
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC