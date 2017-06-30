North has work left to do before resigning from Carroll BOC
New Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North says he is determined to see several projects come to fruition before announcing an official resignation date from the Carroll County Board of Commissioners. North was named the superintendent last month; he replaces Gordon Pritz, who retired at the end of May after seven years at the helm of the Douglas County School System.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wal mart
|May '17
|fandk
|1
|Kelly Reico North
|Mar '17
|Jami Houston
|1
|Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager
|Feb '17
|cruise10
|1
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015 (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC