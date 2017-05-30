New superintendent signs 3-year contract

Newly hired Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent T. North has signed a three-year contract with the Douglas County Board of Education , with an annual salary in his first year of $178,000, according to a copy of the contract of employment released Wednesday afternoon by the school system. The Douglas County Board of Education named North by a unanimous vote as its new school superintendent during a called meeting Tuesday night.

Chicago, IL

