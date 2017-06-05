Longtime Carrollton recreation director Young dies at age 72
Ronnie Young, who led the development of Carrollton's fledgling recreation department into a multi-facility, multi-park system, died Friday at the age of 72. Young began his career as director of the department in 1967 and would serve in that position for 34 years. "During that time, he built a two-man department into what you see today, which is a park system that boasts 450 acres of park land, a thriving cultural arts community, a special needs program that is one of the tops in the state and affordable programming for all children and adults in our community," said Peter Maierhofer, the department's current director.
