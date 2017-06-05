Little Miss Tilynn Genesis Yancey-Cecilio
Little Miss Tilynn Genesis Yancey-Cecilio, infant daughter of Tavian Adonis Yancey and Jessica Celilio-Ortez, became an angel on Thursday, June 1, 2017. She was born into this world on January 13, 2017 in Carrollton, Georgia.
