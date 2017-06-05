Early voting starts Monday in Temple special election

Early voting will begin on Monday for the special election to fill the Ward 4 Temple City Council post made vacant in April by the death of Councilman William Simmons. Two candidates, both political newcomers, have qualified for the June 20 special, citywide election: Richard McIntosh, a retired Atlanta Gas Light employee, and Thomas Wallace, a retired warehouse/distribution manager for Winn Dixie.

