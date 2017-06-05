DOT to work on six local I-20 bridges
The Georgia Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting next week to discuss the DOT's proposed project to "rehabilitate" six bridges over Interstate 20 in Carroll County. The meeting is also intended to educate local residents about planned detours around the bridge work.
