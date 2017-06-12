Diane Kimbrell Wheeler

Diane Kimbrell Wheeler

Diane Kimbrell Wheeler, age 55, of Douglasville, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2017. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, on September 22, 1961, the daughter of the late Clarence Kimbrell and the late Linda Vinston Kimbrell.

