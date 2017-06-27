CSO to take Fourth of July stage for ...

CSO to take Fourth of July stage for 14th straight year

The 2017 Sounds of Liberty Concert by The Carroll Symphony Orchestra will provide its annual finale to the Independence Day celebration on the Carrollton City Schools campus. The performance will begin at 8 p.m. and build to a fireworks display with popular patriotic melodies.

