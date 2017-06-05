County looking for landfill optioins
A department head is recommending that Carroll County expand its landfill to accommodate the amount of debris that is going in. Public Works, Roads and Solid Waste Superintendent Charles Pope said that 75 percent of the material has to be removed in the condition it goes in because the company that was griding the trash no longer provides that service.
