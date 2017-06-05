Council, schools work out plan to relocate Burwell Program
Carrollton's City Council this month approved a lease agreement with the Carrollton Board of Education for the Harry Morgan Building to help with the relocation of the Burwell Program for special needs students. The agreement stipulates that the school board will own the property at the end of the three-year term and will be responsible for all expenses for the building during the lease.
