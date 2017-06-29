City responds to Lewis lawsuit
The city of Carrollton on Wednesday filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit by former Cultural Arts Director Penny Lewis. Lewis filed a complaint on May 9 asserting 10 claims for relief against the city of Carrollton, City Manager Tim Grizzard, City Clerk Libby Duke and Cultural Arts Technical Director Gregory Gustin.
