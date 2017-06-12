Carrollton police connect with kids at camp
The Carrollton Police Department is working to connect and engage with children this week through its summer camp this week. The camp teaches children, ages 8 to 12, about police tactics and safety, an effort to not only to benefit the children but also to break down the barriers that separate the community and police officers.
