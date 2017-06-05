ABWA honors members at annual awards dinner
Pictured, from left, are Janet Crowe, past president and event coordinator, Shirley Breland, Christina Wright, Cathy Hawkins, Marilyn Vershire, and Peg Taylor, president. The Douglas County Charter Chapter of the American Business Women's Association hosted its annual Awards Dinner recently, awarding the coveted titles of Women of the Year, Associate of the Year, Boss of the Year and Presidents Award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wal mart
|May 19
|fandk
|1
|Kelly Reico North
|Mar '17
|Jami Houston
|1
|Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager
|Feb '17
|cruise10
|1
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015
|Dec '16
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC