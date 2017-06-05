ABWA honors members at annual awards dinner

Pictured, from left, are Janet Crowe, past president and event coordinator, Shirley Breland, Christina Wright, Cathy Hawkins, Marilyn Vershire, and Peg Taylor, president. The Douglas County Charter Chapter of the American Business Women's Association hosted its annual Awards Dinner recently, awarding the coveted titles of Women of the Year, Associate of the Year, Boss of the Year and Presidents Award.

