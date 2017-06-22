22nd Dorsey Festival set for June 23-24

22nd Dorsey Festival set for June 23-24

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

When the annual Thomas A Dorsey Birthplace Festival begins next weekend, there will be two more reasons to celebrate "the father of black gospel music": a planned museum downtown and a resolution in his honor by the state House of Representatives. The Festival opens Friday, June 23, with a jazz concert at The Mill amphitheater, 106 Temple St. It will continue on Saturday with a gospel singing at Mount Prospect Baptist Church, 133 Thomas Dorsey Drive, and conclude with a blues concert at The Mill and a fireworks show after dark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carroll County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wal mart May '17 fandk 1
News Kelly Reico North Mar '17 Jami Houston 1
News Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager Feb '17 cruise10 1
Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015 Dec '16 no trouble with t... 1
News Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16) Oct '16 close it down 2
News Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16) Aug '16 TNR Researcher 2
News Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16) May '16 one 6
See all Carroll County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carroll County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,363 • Total comments across all topics: 281,893,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC