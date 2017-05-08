Young Marine Artist winner
Carrollton artist Tom Nielsen awards Abigail Sadler with the first place award in the local Young Marine Artists competition Friday at the Carrollton Cultural Arts Center. The American Society of Marine Artists sponsors the art competition that is held nationwide.
