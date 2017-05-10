VR Main Street program wins re-accred...

VR Main Street program wins re-accreditation

Villa Rica's Main Street program has concluded another successful year in the city, having brought in $791,000 in public and private investment into downtown during 2016, and earning another year of accreditation. Christopher Pike, director of Downtown Development and Tourism, said last Monday that the state Department of Community Affairs, which runs the Main Street program, recently issued its year-end report on Villa Rica's activities, giving the city what is "basically our report card for what we've done."

