Villa Rica taking next step to finish Fullerville Trailhead
Villa Rica is moving forward in completing the Fullerville Trailhead project, marking the end of the first step in building a trail system that someday may encircle the city. Plants are now in place at the site of the trailhead, which is at the Fullerville Soccer Complex on Rockmart Road.
