Villa Rica restaurant says 'parklet' popular with customers
The first "parklets" to be introduced in downtown Villa Rica appear to be a success, providing an outdoor dining experience at the two businesses that have them. "All of our customers love the parklet," said Melissa Garrett of Uncorked on Main and the Otherside Steakhouse.
