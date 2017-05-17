Two candidates running for Temple council seat

Richard McIntosh, a retired Atlanta Gas Light employee, and Thomas Wallace, a retired warehouse/distribution manager for Winn-Dixie, were the only candidates who qualified by the May 10 deadline for the Ward 4 council seat made vacant by the April 11 death of long-serving council member William Simmons. Both men, neither of whom have ever held political office, will face each other during a special election to be held on June 20, the earliest date available on the state's election calendar.

