Temple council hopes to solve neighborhood water problems
The Temple City Council will meet this afternoon to consider buying two water pumps it hopes will improve water pressure problems in the Amy Ridge subdivision. The council will hold a special called meeting at 3:30 p.m. today to consider purchasing two new motors, as well as extending the city's commercial insurance policy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
