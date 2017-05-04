Spring Fling
Korean War veteran Jim Sanders dances with Temple High School student Audrey Hamilton on Thursday at the Carroll County Council on Aging's annual Spring Fling event. Mr. Sanders displayed impressive foot work, and when asked about his dancing skills he said, "The trick is to never stop."
