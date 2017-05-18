Search for VR city manager is narrowing
Villa Rica may have a new city manager by July, or as soon as next month, according to Mayor Jeff Reese. The company the city hired to vet applicants for the position is working to narrow the field down to five candidates for the City Council to review and vote upon, Reese said.
