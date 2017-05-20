Murder trial of twin girls' father rescheduled
The Carrollton man whose twin daughters died in a hot car last summer will continue to under a psychiatric evaluation. The criminal jury trial of Asa North was scheduled to begin Monday, but that has been rescheduled for July while North continues to be evaluated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wal mart
|May 19
|fandk
|1
|Kelly Reico North
|Mar '17
|Jami Houston
|1
|Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager
|Feb '17
|cruise10
|1
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015
|Dec '16
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC