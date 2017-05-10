Injured man rescued after being trapped high in tree
Personnel and equipment from several public and private entities were needed Thursday morning to rescue a man who became trapped 40 feet above ground in a tree. The man, who was not identified, suffered severe traumatic injuries and was airlifted to an Atlanta hospital, according to Carroll County Fire Rescue.
