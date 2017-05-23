Funding to help improve school health, nutrition
Bowdon Elementary and Villa Rica Middle School have each been awarded a $3,000 grant from the Georgia Shape School Nutrition and Physical Activity Program sponsored by the Georgia Department of Public Health. "I think this is a great program and I am very, very happy that they have applied for this grant to help teach these children the importance of good nutrition," said Bridgett Cross, Carroll County's director of school nutrition.
