Funding to help improve school health, nutrition

Bowdon Elementary and Villa Rica Middle School have each been awarded a $3,000 grant from the Georgia Shape School Nutrition and Physical Activity Program sponsored by the Georgia Department of Public Health. "I think this is a great program and I am very, very happy that they have applied for this grant to help teach these children the importance of good nutrition," said Bridgett Cross, Carroll County's director of school nutrition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.