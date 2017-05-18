Former arts director files lawsuit against Carrollton

A former director of the Carrollton Cultural Arts Center has filed a lawsuit against the city of Carrollton and three of its employees, claiming she was wrongly fired from her job and that her reputation was damaged. Penny Lewis filed the lawsuit on May 9. According to the suit, she "is seeking appropriate compensatory damages in an amount to be determined at trial, punitive damages, attorneys' fees and costs, and all other and further just and proper relief."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.