Fingerprint training has quick payoffs for CPD investigator
Two suspects were arrested last week in connection with a series of armed robberies over the past year at stores in Carrollton and elsewhere in Carroll County. The piece of evidence that led to the break in the investigation? One fingerprint lifted off a discarded cash register taken from one of the stores.
