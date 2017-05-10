Daylong entertainment to raise funds for first responders
Music, comedy and even dinosaurs will be part of the entertainment this weekend when Villa Rica hosts the first Badge Fest Atlanta, an event designed to raise funds for first responders who sustain career-ending injuries in the line of duty. The event will be Saturday from 1-10 p.m. at the Villa Rica Civic Center and Sports Complex , 1605 Highway 61. Tickets are $19.50 and may be purchased through the event's website, badgefestatlanta.com .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly Reico North
|Mar '17
|Jami Houston
|1
|Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager
|Feb '17
|cruise10
|1
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015
|Dec '16
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
|10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09)
|Apr '16
|Its 420 Somewhere
|35
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC