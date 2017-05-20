County responds to Paulk lawsuit
Carroll County has filed a counterclaim against a local businessman who filed a lawsuit over the denial of a rezoning application and conditional use permit to operate an event center, lodge, pro shop and shooting range. When John Paulk filed the lawsuit back in November 2016, Avery Jackson of Tisinger Vance, P.C., which represents Carroll County, said they were aware of it.
