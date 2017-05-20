Construction closes Ben Scott
Ben Scott Boulevard through the Carrollton City Schools campus has been closed for a construction project scheduled during the summer break. The city of Carrollton will be replacing the large culvert at the sharp turn of Ben Scott at Buffalo Creek, causing the road to be closed for a portion of the summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wal mart
|May 19
|fandk
|1
|Kelly Reico North
|Mar '17
|Jami Houston
|1
|Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager
|Feb '17
|cruise10
|1
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015
|Dec '16
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC