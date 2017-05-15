Commissioner goes to bat for local farmers
As he reviews his first budget as a Carroll County commissioner, Lee Powers said he is keeping his promise to protect farmers even if it means challenging the Board of Assessors on the way it taxes those in agriculture. Powers is hoping the budget will provide fair wages for first responders after being alerted by the county's four constitutional officers that keeping good employees is becoming a challenge.
