Colorado Premium, WGTC to sign workforce pact
Kevin LaFleur, owner and president of Colorado Premium, will take part this week in an agreement signing between his company, West Georgia Technical College and Quick Start at the Burson Center in Carrollton. The signing will come less than a week after state Sen. Matt Brass declared the county is a leader in workforce preparedness and economic development.
