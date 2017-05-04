Clifton Claude Dobbs
Celebration of life services will be Wednesday, May 3, at 1 p.m. at Flat Rock Baptist Church, 40 Flat Rock Drive, Villa Rica. Burial will follow in Carroll Memory Garden in Carrollton.
