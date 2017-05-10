Carrollton, Villa Rica to raise their hotel-motel taxes

Officials in both Villa Rica and Carrollton are planning projects aimed at boosting tourism to their cities, now that Gov. Nathan Deal has signed bills raising the hotel-motel tax in both to 8 percent. The governor signed two separate pieces of legislation on May 3 authorizing the raising of the excise tax in both cities from the old level of 5 percent to the highest level permitted by state law.

