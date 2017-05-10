Carrollton, Villa Rica to raise their...

Carrollton, Villa Rica to raise their hotel-motel taxes

Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Officials in both Villa Rica and Carrollton are planning projects aimed at boosting tourism to their cities, now that Gov. Nathan Deal has signed bills raising the hotel-motel tax in both to 8 percent. The governor signed two separate pieces of legislation on May 3 authorizing the raising of the excise tax in both cities from the old level of 5 percent to the highest level permitted by state law.

