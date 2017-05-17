Carrollton man to serve life in shoot...

Carrollton man to serve life in shooting death

16 hrs ago Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

A Carrollton man was sentenced to life in prison Monday after pleading guilty in the 2015 shooting death of a woman who nine months pregnant. Superior Court Judge Dennis Blackmon sentenced Tyrail Arrenzo Wynn to life in prison for murder and feticide and a total of 20 years on remaining charges.

