Carrollton business to benefit from 'beer bill'
Gov. Nathan Deal signed Senate Bill 85 into law on Monday that will allow beer and liquor manufacturers to sell their products directly from their factories or plants. The passing of what has been referred to as the "beer bill" is welcomed for one Carroll County business that officially opened to the public last week.
