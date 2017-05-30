Cagle campaign visits Carroll
Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle on Thursday described Carroll County as the envy of other communities across the state, saying that he is committed to remaining a friend and ally to the community as he begins his campaign for the governor's seat. Cagle, on a visit to Carrollton, elaborated on what he describes as his war on Georgia's high school dropout rates, how Carroll County would be a part of his plan to have 500,000 new jobs in the state within his first four years in office as governor, and whether or not being lieutenant governor under Sonny Perdue and Nathan Deal has provided him with a bit of an advantage over other candidates seeking the seat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wal mart
|May 19
|fandk
|1
|Kelly Reico North
|Mar '17
|Jami Houston
|1
|Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager
|Feb '17
|cruise10
|1
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015
|Dec '16
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC